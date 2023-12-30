Country Club Bank GFN Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.5% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 5,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $109.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

