Country Club Bank GFN Invests $1.71 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,208,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2816 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

