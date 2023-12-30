Country Club Bank GFN Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after buying an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,634 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,663,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

