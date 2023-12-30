Country Club Bank GFN Makes New $502,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 81,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 473,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 36,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,906,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 160,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.4384 dividend. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

