Country Club Bank GFN Purchases 576 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock opened at $180.08 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.65 and its 200 day moving average is $165.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

