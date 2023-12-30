Country Club Bank GFN Sells 1,049 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.