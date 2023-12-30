Country Club Bank GFN Sells 1,049 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.15.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
