Country Club Bank GFN Trims Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,273,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,210,276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,673,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,949,000 after buying an additional 526,575 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,031,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,056,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,498,000 after buying an additional 411,036 shares during the last quarter.

QYLD opened at $17.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

