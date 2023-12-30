Covenant Partners LLC Acquires 330 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 20,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,646.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,431 shares of company stock worth $8,654,067 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $87.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $90.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

