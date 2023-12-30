Covenant Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,654 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BJ. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,286,176.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,286,176.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,420 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.