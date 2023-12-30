Covenant Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 7.6% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Covenant Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $21,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $116.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.18.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.