Covenant Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 99.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 77.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crane

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of Crane stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $118.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

