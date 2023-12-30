Covenant Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,610 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,685,444,000 after buying an additional 657,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $979,544,000 after purchasing an additional 385,196 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $652,573,000 after purchasing an additional 98,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAM. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.42.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM stock opened at $297.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.47. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $385.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.90.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

