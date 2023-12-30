Covenant Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,005 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,005 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Shell by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,405,215,000 after purchasing an additional 402,896 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,322,801,000 after buying an additional 492,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,071,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

SHEL opened at $65.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average is $63.55.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

