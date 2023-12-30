Covenant Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

Shares of RTX opened at $84.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

