Covenant Partners LLC Has $14.85 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $14,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after buying an additional 7,342,339 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,312,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% in the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,558,000 after acquiring an additional 524,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 456,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,030,000 after acquiring an additional 318,089 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $252.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.23. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $258.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

