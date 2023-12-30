Covenant Partners LLC Has $240,000 Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH stock opened at $113.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $109.19 and a one year high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.05). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The firm had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

