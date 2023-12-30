Covenant Partners LLC Has $296,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in Hess by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hess by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $144.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.45. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.18.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

