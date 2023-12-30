Covenant Partners LLC Has $369,000 Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Qualys by 4.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 4.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 794,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,245,000 after purchasing an additional 33,214 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the third quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $196.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.30 and its 200-day moving average is $156.54. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,001.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,743 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QLYS

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.