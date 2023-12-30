Covenant Partners LLC Has $424,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $93.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $94.29.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

