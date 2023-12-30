Covenant Partners LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,410,000 after buying an additional 72,267,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,878,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Copart by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Copart by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after buying an additional 994,697 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Price Performance

CPRT opened at $49.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Copart’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Argus assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Copart

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.