Covenant Partners LLC Has $572,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter worth $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.7 %

SNY opened at $49.73 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

