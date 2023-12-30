Covenant Partners LLC Invests $446,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,571.54 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $815.85 and a twelve month high of $1,660.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,480.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,332.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MELI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,727.50.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

