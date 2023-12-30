Covenant Partners LLC Invests $690,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 250.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $288.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.58 and its 200-day moving average is $257.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $289.04.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.