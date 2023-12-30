Covenant Partners LLC Lowers Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Performance

NYSE:ING opened at $15.02 on Friday. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Stories

