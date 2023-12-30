Covenant Partners LLC Lowers Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELXFree Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Relx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.39) to GBX 3,170 ($40.28) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.20) to GBX 2,860 ($36.34) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,915 ($37.04) to GBX 3,000 ($38.12) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Investec upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,898.33.

NYSE:RELX opened at $39.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $40.03.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

