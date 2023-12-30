Covenant Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $426.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $428.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

