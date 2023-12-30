Covenant Partners LLC Raises Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $352.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.66 and a 52 week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

