Covenant Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $83.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.11. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $111.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ON shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

