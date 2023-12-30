Covenant Partners LLC Sells 107 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,437 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 81.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth $1,310,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Splunk by 72.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,553 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 976,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $103,557,000 after acquiring an additional 208,917 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. William Blair lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,705 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $152.35 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.50 and a 12-month high of $152.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

