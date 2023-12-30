Covenant Partners LLC Sells 2,519 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

