Covenant Partners LLC Sells 3,201 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after buying an additional 5,617,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $163,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 683.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.1 %

AZN stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average of $67.24.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

