Covenant Partners LLC Sells 510 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 370.0% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $263.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.48. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.36 and a 52-week high of $268.36. The company has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a PE ratio of 100.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $2,015,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,767,434.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,131,297 shares of company stock worth $271,598,291 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

