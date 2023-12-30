Covenant Partners LLC Sells 90 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 31,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 47.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.56.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,338 shares of company stock worth $10,482,743 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $477.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $451.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $478.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

