Covenant Partners LLC Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for about 0.6% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth approximately $1,164,873,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE CP opened at $79.08 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average is $76.59.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.