Covenant Partners LLC Trims Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after buying an additional 3,116,792 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,034,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.0 %

DRI stock opened at $164.28 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.44 and its 200 day moving average is $156.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,359. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

