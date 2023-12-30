Critical Survey: LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) vs. Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF)

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) and LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barratt Developments and LGI Homes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A $0.30 24.61 LGI Homes $2.30 billion 1.36 $326.57 million $7.68 17.34

LGI Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Barratt Developments. LGI Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barratt Developments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barratt Developments 0 0 0 0 N/A LGI Homes 1 3 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Barratt Developments and LGI Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.

LGI Homes has a consensus target price of $116.25, indicating a potential downside of 12.70%. Given LGI Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LGI Homes is more favorable than Barratt Developments.

Profitability

This table compares Barratt Developments and LGI Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A LGI Homes 8.10% 10.58% 5.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Barratt Developments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of LGI Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of LGI Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LGI Homes beats Barratt Developments on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc. designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties. The company serves customers in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

