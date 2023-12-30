CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CSX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its position in CSX by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 53,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in CSX by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 350,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 109,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.