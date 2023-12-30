Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Director Jonathan Lee Kelly Purchases 2,050 Shares of Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Lee Kelly purchased 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $11,664.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,282.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Culp Stock Up 1.4 %

CULP opened at $5.83 on Friday. Culp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.81 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Culp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the third quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the first quarter worth $112,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Articles

