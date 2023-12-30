Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Short Interest Update

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Curative Biotechnology Price Performance

Curative Biotechnology stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 520,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,432. Curative Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About Curative Biotechnology

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies.

