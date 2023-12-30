Custos Family Office LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Custos Family Office LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Custos Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,116 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,159. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $305.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

