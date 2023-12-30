Custos Family Office LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Custos Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.3% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 227,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,236,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,062,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,450,000 after buying an additional 70,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 477,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,877,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,489,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,407,514. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

