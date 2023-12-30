CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,862,804,000 after purchasing an additional 855,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,607,886,000 after acquiring an additional 363,384 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.0 %

CVS Health stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,788,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,538,302. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.81.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

