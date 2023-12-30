Cytokinetics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 36,208 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 350% compared to the typical volume of 8,049 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $89,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,055.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,725 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Get Our Latest Report on CYTK

Cytokinetics Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $83.49 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $87.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.