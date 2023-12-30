Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in December

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daimler Truck Price Performance

DTRUY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,143. Daimler Truck has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

