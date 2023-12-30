Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.7% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 47.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 83.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Barclays lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.41.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,499 shares of company stock worth $2,297,359. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.0 %

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $164.28 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.09.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

