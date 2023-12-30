Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $297,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,359 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $164.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.09. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.