Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.49. 4,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.29.
Davis Select International ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $155.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DINT. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.
About Davis Select International ETF
The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.
