Deborah Wallis Robinson Acquires 2,000 Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Stock

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.13 per share, with a total value of C$38,260.00.

Deborah Wallis Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Deborah Wallis Robinson purchased 2,000 shares of Park Lawn stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,780.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Deborah Wallis Robinson purchased 3,000 shares of Park Lawn stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,090.00.

PLC opened at C$19.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. The company has a market cap of C$677.67 million, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.11. Park Lawn Co. has a 52 week low of C$15.67 and a 52 week high of C$29.15.

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.91 million. Park Lawn had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.2379747 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLC shares. CIBC cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$23.50 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.13.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

