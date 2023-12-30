Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Boosted by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 1.6% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $400.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.99. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

