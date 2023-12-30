DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.38

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.38 and traded as low as $14.83. DENSO shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 38,223 shares trading hands.

DENSO Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

